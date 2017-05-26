CBSE Class 12 results 2017: Board statement today evening about date

A statement regarding the CBSE Class 12 results 2017 will be released by evening. The board will issue a press statement in the evening regarding the results. There are indications that the statement would be regarding the declaration of the results.

The board has also desisted from moving the Supreme Court on the marks moderation policy. The board in all probability may announce the results by Saturday evening.

This comes in the wake of the HRD ministry directing the CBSE to release the results on time. Board officials say that they are making all efforts to release the results by the weekend.

The ministry and CBSE officials had a second round of meeting with the legal counsel on Thursday evening. During the meeting the view was that moving the SC would be counter productive. It was also said that moving the SC against the verdict of the Delhi High Court would cause further delay.

Based on the legal opinion received by the ministry, it was decided that the board will not move the court. It has also been decided that moderation will be done based on the rules set. However there would be no artificial inflation of marks.

The CBSE is likely to stick to its 5 point moderation policy. After studying the HC order, government's legal advisors, including ASG Jain, pointed out that there are no adverse comments by the court on the policy decision to scrap moderation/spiking of marks.

