CBSE Class 12 Results 2017: Board making efforts to declare by weekend

The CBSE Class 12 results 2017 is unlikely to be announced before Friday. CBSE officials say that they are doing their best to announce the results by the weekend as the same cannot be delayed any further.

The board is expected to put up a notification about the results date 24 hours prior to declaration on the official websites cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

The results were supposed to come out on May 24. The board had not been forthcoming in its response, but now says that all efforts are being made to declare it by the weekend. Officials however also maintained that it may not be possible to declare the results on Friday.

What complicated matters was the Delhi High Court ruling which had directed the board not to scrap the moderation policy. Most of the papers had already been evaluated as per the board's new policy in which it decided to scrap moderation.

Earlier in the day, HRD minister, Prakash Javadekar had said that the court ruling will not have any bearing on the declaration date and time of the results. The CBSE Class 12 Results 2017 will be declared on time and the board will make the announcement, the minister also said. He had also said that the board will continue to give grace marks, but also added spiking won't be permitted.

How to check CBSE Class 12 Results 2017 when declared:

Log on to : cbse.nic.in , cbseresults.nic.in , results.nic.in

, , Look for the tab "Senior School Certificate Examinations (Class 12) Results 2017 (All Regions)

Enter roll and school number.

Take a print out

OneIndia News