CBSE Class 12 results 2017 to be declared on Sunday, May 28: How to check

The CBSE Class 12 results 2017 will be announced on Sunday. After much anticipation by students, the board has announced that it would be declared on Sunday, May 28. The results can be checked on the official websites.

The results were supposed to come out on May 24. Students can check their results on cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

What complicated matters was the Delhi High Court ruling which had directed the board not to scrap the moderation policy. Most of the papers had already been evaluated as per the board's new policy in which it decided to scrap moderation.

Earlier in the day, HRD minister, Prakash Javadekar had said that the court ruling will not have any bearing on the declaration date and time of the results.

The CBSE Class 12 Results 2017 will be declared on time and the board will make the announcement, the minister also said. He had also said that the board will continue to give grace marks, but also added spiking won't be permitted.

How to check CBSE Class 12 Results 2017 when declared:

Log on to : cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, results.nic.in

Look for the tab "Senior School Certificate Examinations (Class 12) Results 2017 (All Regions)

Enter roll and school number.

Take a print out

OneIndia News