CBSE Class 12 results 2017: All about marks verification

The CBSE Class 12 results 2017 were declared on Sunday. The results were declared on the official website of the board cbse.nic.in. The board has released a notification that read, 'Verification and Obtaining Photocopy of the Evaluated Answer Book(s).'

The all India pass percentage was at 82 when compared to 83 per cent last year.

Raksha Gopal of Amity International School Noida topped with 99.6 per cent of class 12 board exam 2017.

CBSE Class 12 results 2017: How to verify your marks?

Log on to cbse.nic.in

Click on relevant link

Enter your details in the space provided

Pay the fee through online gateway or e-challan

Marks verification: Rs 500 per subject

Obtaining photocopy of evaluated answer sheets: Rs 700 per booklet

Students need to pay Rs 100 per question.

An important note:

Incomplete applications, offline applications will be summarily rejected

Request for verification will only be accepted once. Another chance will not be given

Only those candidates who apply online for verification of marks will be eligible to apply for obtaining photocopy of answer book

The candidates have to apply online for marks/ grades/ photocopy of answer book. No fees will be accepted offline, that is, through postal service

The board will upload the verified marks on its website. In case of mistake detected, a formal letter will be sent

Only those candidates who have applied for the verification of marks will be eligible to apply for obtaining photocopy of the evaluated answer book

The candidates can apply for re-evaluation of marks only in English Core, English Elective (NCERT), English Elective (CBSE), Hindi Core, Hindi Elective, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Business Studies, Economics and Accountancy. The students can apply for re-evaluation of a maximum of 10 questions.

OneIndia News