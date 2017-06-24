CBSE class 12 result 2017: Re-evaluation will take place, marking scheme in two days

There is good news as the CBSE has assured that it would re-evaluate the answer sheets of Class 12 students who have asked for the it. The CBSE told the Delhi High Court that it would re-evaluate the answer sheets.

Several petitions had been filed after the CBSE had decided to scrap its re-evaluation policy. Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain made the assurance to a vacation bench of Justice Manmohan and Justice Yogesh Khanna hearing various petitions by students, who appeared for Class 12 board exams this year, against the board's decision to scrap its re-evaluation policy.

Jain said that the marking schemes concerned will be uploaded on CBSE's website within two working days. He later told the court that all such requests will be considered on first come, first served basis and papers of those who have applied for re-verification will be scrutinised on priority basis.

Advocate Kirti Uppal, appearing for some of these students, had challenged the CBSE's May 29 notification and requested the court to direct it to reconsider this policy.

OneIndia News