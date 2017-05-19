CBSE Class 12 result 2017: Moderation policy will impact schools with high pass percentage

The average marks scored in the CBSE Class 12 result 2017 is expected to dip and students and parents are unhappy about it. While the average marks are likely to dip between 6 and 10 per cent, the other problem would be faced by those schools which boast of high pass percentages.

There have been some strong reactions from both students and parents. The point being raised by many students and parents is why did the CBSE make the announcement after the examination. Such announcements regarding the grading and average marks should have been made before the examination and students across the country would have prepared differently it is felt.

Many schools do agree that this decision is good in the long run, but to make a sudden announcement would impact the mindset of the students, parents and teachers feel.

Jayna, a parent from Bengaluru says that it is a good decision in the long run. Inflating of marks has been common, but unfair. However she also adds that the decision was too sudden and should have been intimated to the students well in advance. Moreover the CBSE has also not taken the high-cut offs in many undergraduate colleges.

The average marks scored in the CBSE Class 12 result 2017 is expected to dip between 6 and 10 per cent. This is owing to the decision by the board not to moderate or standardise CBSE's terms for inflating marks. It may be recalled that the CBSE on April 24 had called for a meeting of school board and decided not to increase marks through moderation. In 2016 the pass percentage for CBSE was at an all time high of 83.05 per cent of which 80,000 students had secured 90 per cent and above

