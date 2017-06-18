CBSE Class 12 result 2017: Grand totaling error of marks, students in lurch

CBSE Class 12 result 2017: A big mess is in the offing with several students complaining that there have been huge totaling errors. Several students were shocked to find that there were huge errors in the totaling of marks.

One student learnt that she had scored just 68 in maths in her class 12 exams. She had scored 99 in economics and 95 in accountancy. The maths marks just did not add up.

The Times of India reported that Mohammad Affan, a Mumbai student who scored 80% and above in all his subjects, scored just 50 in maths. After verification, his marks were revised to 90. Another economics student who was 'failed' with 9 marks finally ended up with 45.

A CBSE official admitted that the number of applications for verification of marks has been unprecedented, although he didn't reveal the exact number, the report also stated. CBSE currently only allows verification while re-evaluation is possible only after a court order.

The report further went on to state that a senior official with the CBSE exam branch, while agreeing that there were mistakes in the process, said that the difference could be due to various reasons - mistakes in totaling of marks, incorrect transfer of marks to the title page (the front of the answer books) and detachment of supplementary answer books.

