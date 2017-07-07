CBSE Class 12 re-evaluation: Last day to submit scrutiny applications today

Today is the last day for students to approach the CBSE with scrutiny applications of the class 12 answer sheets for re-evaluation. The Delhi High Court had lifted all conditions imposed by the CBSE on students looking to re-evaluate their class 12 exam results.

In its order the court said that the relief would be applicable to all students and not just those who came to the Delhi High Court. Out of the 11 students students who appeared for the CBSE class 12 exams of which 2.47 per cent applied for reevaluation.

On June 28, the CBSE had limited the scrutiny facility to just 12 subjects which included English, Hindi and Mathematics. The board had also restricted the right of a student to apply for scrutiny to only 10 questions.

The board's notification was challenged in the Delhi HC. While on June 23 the board had assured that it would entertain all applications from students, it went ahead and issued a notification with the restrictions.

It cannot be denied that grave and irreparable loss and damage would ensure to the petitioners so far as their admissions to colleges and universities are concerned. Balance of convenience is also in favour of the petitioners," the court said. The court has fixed July 26 as the next date of hearing.

