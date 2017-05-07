CBSE class 12, 10 results on May 24, June 10

After a much awaited wait, the results fo the CBSE Class 12 results 2017 will be announced on May 24. The results for the CBSE Class 10 will be announced by June 2. Students can check results on the official website cbse.nic.in.

It may be recalled that in 2016 the results for CBSE class 10 were announced on May 28 while for class 12 the date was May 21.

The examinations started late this year due to elections held in the five states. An official announcement of the date of the results would be made on the official website of the CBSE in a few days time.

Meanwhile the CBSE UGC NET 2017 results are expected to be out in the second week of May. The results are likely to be announced on May 10. The results will be available on the official website cbsenet.nic.in.

The National Eligibility Test 2017 was conducted by the CBSE on behalf of the University Grants Commission on January 22. After a three month delay the results would be announced most likely on May 10. The examination was held to determine the eligibility for posts such as Assistant Professor, Junior Research Fellowship across the country.

