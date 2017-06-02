CBSE Class 10th results 2017 to be on Bing search, here is how you check

The CBSE Class 10th results 2017 are expected on June 3. Apart from the CBSE website, students can check their results on other portals, through SMS and also on the Bing search engine.

The CBSE had, earlier, said that the results for Class 10 exams will be declared in the first week of June. Please keep checking here for regular updates on the results.

How to check CBSE Class 10th results 2017 on Bing

Log on bing.com

Type "CBSE results" or "CBSE Class 10 results" in the search bar

Keep roll number nearby to check

Enter specifications as required.

Your results will be declared when you submit your details.

Download

Take a printout

OneIndia News