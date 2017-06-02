CBSE Class 10th results 2017 on June 3, official notification today, how to check

The CBSE Class 10th results 2017 will be declared on June 3. An official notification to this effect is expected today. Board officials say that the notification would be up 24 hours in advance of the results being declared.

Once the results are declared the same can be checked on the official website of the board. The board has decided to continue with the marks moderation policy. This would mean grace marks will be given, but the board will not mention "grace marks" on the answer sheets. The results once declared can be checked at cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in.

In the past few days there has been a considerable amount of confusion regarding the dates of the results. The article will be updated accordingly when fresh information comes in. Please stay tuned.

How to check CBSE Class 10th results 2017:

Log on to cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in

or Enter roll number and other details

Click on 'Get"

Check your results

Download a copy

Take a printout

OneIndia News