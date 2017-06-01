CBSE Class 10th results 2017 likely on June 2, here is how to check

The CBSE Class 10th results 2017 is likely to be declared on June 2. While this is the tentative date, the board will make an official annoucement 24 hours prior to the results being declared. According to Jagranjosh, the results are expected on June 2.

Once the results are declared the same can be checked on the official website of the board.

The board has decided to continue with the marks moderation policy. This would mean grace marks will be given, but the board will not mention "grace marks" on the answer sheets. The results once declared can be checked at cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in.

In the past few days there has been a considerable amount of confusion regarding the dates of the results. The article will be updated accordingly when fresh information comes in. Please stay tuned.

How to check CBSE Class 10th results 2017:

Log on to cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in

or Enter roll number and other details

Click on 'Get"

Check your results

Download a copy

Take a printout

