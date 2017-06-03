CBSE Class 10th result 2017 to be declared today by 12 noon, how to check

The CBSE Class 10th result 2017 will be declared today. The expected time for the result to be declared is 12 noon. However students could check here for updates between 10 am and 12 noon.

The students can check their result on the official websites of the Board. The board has decided to continue with the marks moderation policy. This would mean grace marks will be given, but the board will not mention "grace marks" on the answer sheets.

In the past few days there has been a considerable amount of confusion regarding the dates of the results. The result will be available on cbse.nic.in, results.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

How to check CBSE Class 10th result 2017:

  • Log on to cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in
  • Enter roll number and other details
  • Click on 'Get"
  • Check your results
  • Download a copy
  • Take a printout

