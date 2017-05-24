CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2017: Grace marks will be given, but no spiking says HRD minister

CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2017: Grace marks will continue to be given by the CBSE, but spiking of marks beyond that will not be allowed, Union Human Resource Development Minister, Prakash Javadekar has said.

His comments come a day after the Delhi High Court had said that the decision of the CBSE to scrap the moderation policy this year was wrong. The court had said that the policy could be scrapped from next year onwards. Further the court also observed that it was unfair to scrap the policy this year after the students had taken the examination.

The HRD minister told News18 that the CBSE may choose to scrap the policy from next year. It is wrong on part of the school boards to inflate marks awarding of grace marks has logic but hiking of marks has no logic, he also said.

The CBSE class 12 results 2017 were to be announced on May 24. However following the order of the high court the same was delayed. As per the court order the evaluation should be done as per the moderation policy.

OneIndia News