CBSE Class 10,12 Results 2017: Crucial HRD, Board meeting on moderation policy today

A day after the Delhi High Court ordered that the CBSE Class 12 and 10 results 2017 should be announced with the continuation of the moderation policy this year, a meeting of the HRD ministry and the board has been scheduled. The meeting will take stock of the situation as there was a lot of confusion among the students after the moderation policy was scrapped after the examinations were written.

The meeting is also expected to discuss the declaration of the All India Senior School Certificate or AISSCE Class 12 results 2017. The board has not declared the date for the results as yet as a result of which 10 lakh students have been kept waiting.

The Delhi High Court verdict may have led to a delay in the announcement of the CBSE results. Some papers have to be re-evaluated as they were done after the moderation policy was scrapped. With the court order many papers will need to be re-evaluated and hence the declaration of the results may be delayed by at least a week.

The board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 were held from March 9. While 886,506 candidates had registered for Class 10 examination a total of 1,098,981 students enrolled for Class 12 exams.

Meanwhile the the CBSE is planning a response to the court's order. It may spell out the difficulties in reversing the moderation policy. The court had however issued the directive for this year alone stating that it would not go into the merits of the decision at this stage.

OneIndia News