CBSE board exams to start in Feb, a month in advance from next year

New Delhi, June 21: In order to provide more time for the evaluation of answer scripts, the CBSE has decided to hold examinations a month before in February instead of March from the academic year 2018-19. The board's decision came as part of evaluation process, which has come under the scanner due to glaring errors in the practice.

According to the senior CBSE official, the department has decided to initiate measures to ensure that evaluation of next year's Class 10 and 12 board examinations examination was 100 per cent error free.

As a part of reforms focused on "error-free evaluation", the process will no more drag over 45 days but will be completed within a month. Currently, board exams begin March 1 and end around April 20, reports Times of India.

CBSE chairman R K Chaturvedi has said that "the initiative to hold exams early would also advance the date of declaration of results, which generally come around the third or fourth week of May. From 2018, the exams will start in February and we are also planning to complete them within a month.This will also ease the students to undertake admission process."

At present, the exams start on March 1 and usually go on for a month. Vacations begimn in the month of April and most of the teachers will be on leave and hence we hire temporary teachers that has created few human errors. With the new time table we will have experienced teachers, thus it will held us avoid any errors.

The committee is planning two evaluators training sessions similar to teachers training each year starting December 2017, said Chaturvedi.

Each year around 50,000 teachers are engaged in the evaluation process across 2,000 centres. Most of the centres are at Kendriya Vidyalayas.

The CBSC has also decided to scrap the re-evaluation practice citing, very few students apply for photocopies re-apply.

Officials say that the move will not cause inconvenience to the students as most of them take preparatory leave from January.

OneIndia News