CBSE 12th Result 2017: Expected this week, how to check

The CBSE 12th Result 2017 is likely to be declared this week.. The long wait for students is expected to come to an end. The results of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 12th can be checked on the official website.

CBSE class 12 results will be declared on May24, according to India Results Website. As per the report, board will be notifying the date one day before the results to be made available for the students. Last year, the CBSE board announced the 12th results in the last week of the May.

How to check CBSE Class 12 result 2017:

Log in to results.nic.in , cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in .

, or . Click the link CBSE Class 12th results 2017

You will be directed to a new page

Enter the roll number, date of birth and other details.

After filing the details, click on 'submit'.

The marks will be displayed on the screen.

Download

Take a print out

OneIndia News