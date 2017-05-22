CBSE 10th result 2017 to be declared in June 1st week, here is how you check

The CBSE 10th result 2017 is expected to be declared in the month of June. The CBSE 12th result 2017 is expected to be out on May 24, but board officials say that it would not be delayed beyond May 27th.

The board will be notifying the date one day before the results to be made available for the students. The class 10th result would be out in the first week of June and the same can be checked at cbse.nic.in,

The board examinations for class 10 and 12 students of CBSE began on March 9. While 8,86,506 candidates had registered for Class 10 examination, 15.73 per cent more than last year's figure, a total of 10,98,981 students have enrolled for Class 12 exams, a 2.82 per cent increase from the preceding year's number.

The examination for class 10 was conducted at 16,363 centers across the country. Students appeared for class 12 examination at 10,678 centres in India.

How to check CBSE Class 10th result 2017:

Log in to results.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in.

Click the link CBSE Class 10th result 2017

You will be directed to a new page

Enter the roll number, date of birth and other details.

After filing the details, click on 'submit'.

The marks will be displayed on the screen.

Download

Take a print out

