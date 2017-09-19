CBI yet to receive notification to probe Ryan school murder

The Central Bureau of Investigation is awaiting a notification from the Haryana government to take over the probe into the murder of a 7-year-old-boy Ryan International School.

Meanwhile, after a delay of 12 days of Pradyuman's murder, Haryana Home Secretary SS Prasad said that "Haryana government recommended government of India to transfer case of murder of Pradyuman Thakur to CBI.

Yielding to the demand of the family of seven-year-old Pradhuman Thakur, who was found murdered in Gurugram's Ryan International School, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had ordered for a CBI probe into the murder lastweek.

His father, Barun Thakur, told ANI that he was "shocked."

Shocked. Don't know why delay in handing over case to CBI even after CM announced.It's been 12 days since my son was murdered:Varun Thakur pic.twitter.com/PF1Zm8uaCI — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2017

He had written to the Gurgaon Police to ask that Ryan International School remain closed until the CBI completes an initial probe. He also wrote to the Prime Minister's Office to complain that evidence had been destroyed.

The child, a second grader, died within minutes of being found bleeding outside a school toilet with his throat slit exactly a week ago.

Police alleges that school bus conductor, Ashok Kumar, 42, killed him with a knife after the boy resisted an attempt to sodomise him.

The case snowballed into a major national issue of safety and security of children in schools, with vociferous protests held by parents and activists outside Ryan schools in several states.

OneIndia News