Money laundering: CBI team at Delhi Minister, Satyendra Jain's residence

A CBI team has arrived at the residence of Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain in connection with an alleged money laundering case. The CBI is questioning the minister's wife.

The CBI had registered a preliminary enquiry against Satyendra Jain in April to inquire into allegations of money laundering against him. It is alleged that Jain was involved in money laundering to the tune of Rs 4.63 crore while being a public servant during 2015-16 through Prayas Info Solutions private limited, Akinchand developers private limited and Managalyatan projects private limited.

The allegations against Jain also include purported money laundering to the tune of Rs 11.78 crore during 2010-12 through these companies and Indometal Impex pvt limited.

OneIndia News