CBI takes over probe in IAS officer Anurag Tewari death case

Nearly a month after IAS officer Anurag Tewari was found dead in Lucknow, the CBI has taken over the investigations in the case.

On May 22, the Uttar Pradesh government had recommended that the central agency probe the unnatural death of Anurag Tewari, the CBI officially took over the probe on Friday.

Tewari's family had alleged foul play in his death and suspected that he was murdered. Multiple representations were made to the government of Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh as well as Union Home Minister and IAS association by Anurag Tewari's family urging a speedy and fair probe.

Anurag's family, especially his brother had claimed that Anurag was under undue pressure by his seniors and had time and again spoken about Bengaluru not being safe.

As recently as June 14, Anurag Tewari's family had met Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah urging him to order a CBI probe since the Uttar Pradesh police had shown little interest in the probe.

Autopsy reports concluded that Anurag Tewari had died due to asphyxiation but did not spell out the reason for the lack of oxygen that killed the young bureaucrat.

On May 17, Karnataka cadre IAS officer Anurag Tewari was found dead near a government guest house in Lucknow. Injury marks were seen on his face and chin. While the autopsy report remained inconclusive, his family alleged that he was murdered. A month after his death, the CBI has taken over the investigations into the unnatural death of IAS officer Anurag Tewari.

OneIndia News