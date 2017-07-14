CBI set to grill Lalu Yadav and family

There is more trouble for Lalu Prasad Yadav as a team of the Central Bureau of Investigation will grill him next week. A team is set to leave for Patna and will question him for the alleged in awarding tenders for development, maintenance and operation of railway hotels at Ranchi and Puri to a private company.

The CBI had recently registered a case against then railway minister and RJD chief Lalu Yadav his wife Rabri Devi, Bihar deputy chief minister and his son Tejashwi.

The CBI team comprising 5 persons will head to Bihar. The team will record the statements of all the accused in the case. When asked if the accused would be arrested, the CBI source said that it was unlikely. The source further added that as of now the case is at a preliminary stage. More evidence is being gathered the officer also noted.

"The agency is collecting all relevant documents pertaining to the case from the railway ministry and other concerned agencies. The CBI will start interrogation of the accused, named in the FIR, from next week," the officer also noted.

The CBI on July 5 registered a corruption case against the RJD chief, his family members, particularly his wife, and his son Tejashwi, Bihar's deputy chief minister, in connection with the alleged irregularities in tenders allotted to Sujata Hotels for development, maintenance and operation of two railway hotels BNR Ranchi and Puri.

