CBI registers inquiry against Manish Sisodia for irregularities in Talk to AK campaign

New Delhi, Jan 18: The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a preliminary inquiry against Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. The inquiry has been registered for irregularities in the Talk to AK campaign.

The talk to AK show involved the Chief Minister of Delhi speaking to the public. In the first edition of the programme Arvind Kejriwal spoke at length on the strained relationship between the AAP government in Delhi and the BJP-led Centre.

The CBI has found certain irregularities in the programme. It is too early to divulge further details at this point in time. We believe that there have been irregularities and hence we have set up an inquiry. Of these irregularities are serious and have merit the a full fledged probe would be launched a CBI official informed.

OneIndia News