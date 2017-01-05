CBI registered 32 cases post demonetisation

New Delhi, Jan 5: In a major crack down on alleged black money post demonetisation, CBI has so far registered 32 cases related to irregularities in currency conversion by Banks and postal department officials with total amount involved at over Rs 200 crore.

CBI sources said cases are being registered as and when inputs regarding alleged irregularities are coming forth.

They said so far agency has been able to seize Rs 15 crore during its country wide searches in connection with alleged irregularities in the distribution and holding of new currency introduced post-demonetisation.

The cases have been registered against private individuals, RBI officials and Bank officials, they said.

PTI