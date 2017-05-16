CBI raids to prevent Rajni from backing Chidambaram as TN CM says this leader

One Congress leader from Tamil Nadu had a different take on the CBI raids that were conducted at the residence of P Chidambaram and his son Karti on Tuesday.

Karate R Thiagarajan while terming the raid as politically motivated also said that this was an attempt to stop Chidambaram from becoming the next chief minister of Tamil Nadu.

He further went on to add that this was a ploy to stop both Rajinikanth and Chidambaram from forming an alternate in Tamil Nadu. He explained that Rajini and Chidambaram were to come together. The Congress and Rajini's party were to ally with each other in Tamil Nadu and P Chidambaram was to be the CM candidate.

This is a politically motivated raid. Chidambaram is an emerging leader. He can be the chief minister of the state. They are trying to damage his reputation. He is the one who is raising voice against BJP in Delhi, Thiagarajan also said.

