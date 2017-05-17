CBI raids on Chidambaram, son and Sheena Bora murder inter-connected?

The Sheena Bora murder case and the raids by the CBI at the residence of P Chidambaram and his son Karti could well be inter-connected. On Tuesday the CBI raided 14 different locations including a sprawling mansion owned by Peter and Indrani Mukerjea.

The CBI raided the mansion at Worli, Mumbai to determine if the couple which owned INX Media had colluded with with former Finance Minister P Chidambaram to allegedly bring in illegal amounts of foreign investment in the year 2007. Both Indrani and Peter are in jail for the murder of the former's daughter Sheena Bora.

The CBI which is also probing the murder of Sheena Bora said that it was collecting details of a Singapore bank account opened in her name. CBI sources also say that it is finding out details if funds were transferred to that account before she was killed.

In the Sheena Bora probe, the CBI is also trying to find out if there was a financial motive behind the killing. The agency says that in 2009, the Mukerjeas had sold their media business amid charges of fund embezzlement.

In the FIR that the CBI filed, it has been alleged that Chidambaram as the finance minister allowed the Mukerjeas to get foreign investment of Rs 305 crore although the Foreign Investment Promotion Board had sanctioned only Rs 4 crore. The CBI further alleges that in return for the same,

Chidambaram's son Karti had got kickbacks to the tune of over Rs 3 crore through the companies linked directly and indirectly to him.

A CBI source informed that they are probing the alleged links with the murder of Sheena Bora and the instant case on hand. When the officer was asked further about the link, he said that Karti's alleged criminal misconduct was gained from the probe into the murder case. It is still under probe and hence we cannot comment any further on this, the officer also informed.

