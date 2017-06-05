CBI raids NDTV founder Prannoy Roy's residence

The Central Bureau of Investigation today conducted raids at the residence of founder and executive chairman of NDTV, Prannoy Roy. The raids were conducted in connection with a case in which it was alleged that Roy and his wife, Radhika had caused loss to a bank.

Raids were also conducted at four other places including Delhi and Dehradun.

In November 2015, the ED had slapped a Rs 2,030 crore notice on NDTV for allegedly violating FEMA provisions for routing huge funds through the channel's foreign units.

Earlier this year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rejected NDTV's application to compound from the Rs 2,030 crore notice issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). NDTV has countered the allegations as fake.

