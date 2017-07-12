CBI raids in Kolkata, Ranchi on shell companies

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting raids in Ranchi and Kolkata in connection with shell companies suspected of being involved in hawala racket.

The investigation agency raided the premises of Tapas K Dutta, principal secretary, Income Tax-Department at Salt Lake in Kolkata and Ranchi. Currently, the CBI is conducting raids at 30 locations in Ranchi and Kolkata.

West Bengal: CBI raids premises of Tapas K Dutta, principal secretary, IT-department-Ranchi, in Salt Lake, Kolkata pic.twitter.com/xQV2WNEChV — ANI (@ANI_news) July 12, 2017

According to reports, CBI raids are part of the country-wide raid in connection with shell companies and Hawala rackets.

More details are awaited.

(With agency inputs)