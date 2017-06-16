No CBI raid at Sisodia's home, only clarification sought says CBI

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday sought clarifications from Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia on an ongoing preliminary enquiry.

Contrary to reports of a raid and search being conducted, the CBI clarified that the purpose of the visit to his residence was only to seek clarification from him.

In January, the CBI had registered a preliminary enquiry against Sisodia and others in connection with alleged irregularities in AAP government's social media campaign "Talk to AK". The PE has been registered based on a complaint filed by the Vigilance Department of the Delhi government.

The complaint alleged that a consultant of a well-known public relations company was hired by the Delhi government to promote "Talk to AK" (Talk to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal) campaign and a proposal of Rs 1.5 crore was prepared for this purpose.

It alleged that despite objections from the principal secretary, the government went ahead with the proposal and the consultant spent the money thereby creating a liability for the government.

OneIndia News