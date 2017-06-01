CBI questions AAP Minister Satyendar Jain in money laundering case

Officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation questioned AAP leader and Delhi minister Satyandar Jain on Thursday. Jain was questioned in a money laundering case, the investigation of which the CBI initiated in April this year.

Delhi's health minister is suspected of converting black money between 2010 and 2012 and once again between 2015 and 2016 using shell companies based and Kolkata-based data operators. Jain was suspected of being involved in the laundering of Rs 4.63 crore while being a public servant during 2015-16. The conversion is said to have happened through three companies, Prayas Info Solutions Private Limited, Akichand Developers Private Limited and Managalyatan Projects Private Limited. In 2010 and 2012 he is said to have laundered Rs 11.78 through the three companies and another under the name of Indometal Impex Private Limited.

A close aide of Arvind Kejriwal, Satyendar Jain was already on the CBI's radar for two other cases. Jain's involvement in the appointment of his daughter Soumya Jain as an adviser to the Delhi government's health department and another case related to appointment of his officer-on-special duty (OSD) Dr Nikunj Aggarwal was being monitored.

Officials from the CBI suspected that the money was given in cash by Jain through his employees and associates to the data entry operators functioning out of Kolkata for providing accommodation entries in his favour. The entry operators routed the black money in the accounts of Prayas and other three companies.

OneIndia News