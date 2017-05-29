He is the King of Himachal Pradesh, CBI says while opposing Virabhadra Singh's bail

D-The Central Bureau of Investigation has opposed the bail plea filed by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virabhadra Singh, accused of corruption charges. The CBI in its application states that it opposes the bail granted to Singh and his wife in connection with a disproportionate assets case.

He is the king of the state and is involved in corrupt practices. His medical issues are common and hence the medical ground cited by him should not be considered, the CBI also said.

Singh had earlier this month been granted bail by a CBI court in connection with a money laundering case. His wife too was granted bail while the rest of the accused were sent to judicial custody.

Singh was questioned last month by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a disproportionate assets case.

He has been accused of using shell companies to purchase a farmhouse in Delhi. It may be recalled that the ED had attached a farmhouse in Delhi.

Investigations have revealed that Singh had allegedly used shell companies to purchase the farmhouse. He is alleged to have settled the deal by paying Rs 5.41 crore in cash that was unaccounted, ED officials say. The ED has also found that Rs 1.20 crore had been paid through cheques from a company in which his son and daughter are shareholders and directors.

It was found during the probe that the funds had been provided by a promoter and directors of the Tarini group of companies. This group is engaged in hydro power projects in Himachal Pradesh. It was further revealed that the promoter of this group Vakamulla Chandrasekhar had been awarded the Saikothi plant in Chamba.

The ED stated that the cheque amount for the purchase of the farmhouse had been given by Chandrasekhar from his personal account. The note further stated that the sum of Rs 5.90 crore was given to Singh and his family members from Chandrashekhar's personal bank accounts.

The farm house is situated in the Dera Mandi area of South Delhi. It is worth over Rs 27 crore and the allegation by the ED is that illicit money by Singh was invested to purchase the farmhouse. Further it came to light that the the same was purchased in the name of Maple Destinations and Dreambuild Pvt Ltd.

OneIndia News