CBI inspects documents at UB group

A CBI team on Monday visited the offices of the UB Group in Bengaluru and inspected certain documents. While confirming the same, the group's spokesperson said that all cooperation was being extended to the 12 member CBI team.

There is an ongoing investigation regarding the Rs 900 crore loan that was given to Kingfisher by the IDBI bank. The CBI had also raided the groups offices in Mumbai earlier. The team has been inspecting documents to find out about the money flow into the bank accounts of the group.

OneIndia News