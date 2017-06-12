CBI has 100 questions for Shahbuddin in Ranjan murder case

There is trouble brewing for Mohammad Shahbuddin with the Central Bureau of Investigation preparing a questionnaire in connection with the murder of Siwan based journalist Rajdeo Ranjan. After Shahbuddin refused to undergo a lie detector test, the CBI prepared a list of questions. The agency wants to now subject him to a narco analysis test to unearth more details regarding the murder.

The rules state that the accused has to give his or her consent before being subject to a narco test. If he refuses to give his consent, then then the case could go against him, CBI officials said. CBI officials also said that the narco test became necessary as the accused is not cooperating with the investigation.

If he gives his consent then he would be taken to the Central Forensic Sciences Laboratory at Gandhinagar, Bihar.

Shahbuddin is accused of conspiring the murder of Ranjan. It is alleged that he and his close aide Mohammad Kaif had played a key role in the murder. The CBI is trying to join the dots and crack the case. A list of 100 questions have been prepared by the CBI.

OneIndia News