CBI files final report in coal case against Naveen Jindal

New Delhi, Jan 13: The CBI on Friday filed the final report on its further probe in the coal block allocation against former Congress MP and industrialist Naveen Jindal and others.

However, special Judge Bharat Parashar pulled up the probe agency for not filing the report in a proper format and listed the matter for further hearing for January 23.

The case relates to the allocation of Jharkhand's Amarkonda Murgadangal coal block to Jindal Steel and Gagan Sponge. Besides the industrialist, former Minister of State for Coal Dasari Narayana Rao, former Jharkhand Chief Minister Madhu Koda, former Coal Secretary H.C. Gupta and others are among the accused.

The Central Bureau of Investigation in April 2015 filed a chargesheet against Jindal, Koda, Rao and Gupta. The other accused in the case include Jindal Realty Director Rajeev Jain, Gagan Sponge Directors Girish Kumar Juneja and R.K. Saraf and Sowbhagya Media's Managing Director K. Ramakrishna.

Five private companies -- four based in Delhi and one in Hyderabad -- were also named in the chargesheet. The companies are Jindal Steel and Power Ltd, Gagan Sponge Iron Pvt Ltd, Jindal Reality Pvt Ltd, New Delhi Exim Pvt Ltd and Sowbhagya Media Ltd. The accused have denied the charges.

