CBI files chargesheet against Teesta Setalvad's organisation

The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed a chargesheet against civil rights activist Teesta Setalvad's organisation, Sabrang Communications Private Limited, for violations under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act.

The chargesheet was filed following investigations that were conducted by the CBI. The ministry for Home Affairs had filed an official complaint against Teesta in which she was accused of receiving funds from abroad without permission of the government.

The CBI on July 7 had registered a case in the matter and named Teesta and her husband Javed Anand as the accused. Others charge-sheeted include the organisation, Javaid Ahmed and Sushma Raman. The Home ministry had recently cancelled the renewal of FCRA licences of two NGOs run by her.

