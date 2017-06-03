CBI busts major transfer racket at Army HQ, FIR filed, probe on

The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered an FIR against Army officers allegedly involved in the racket of illegal transfers and postings. The move comes after the CBI busted a major transfer racket in the Army headquarters involving two senior officers.

It was alleged that the officers were manipulating postings of officers in return of illegal gratification. The agency registered a corruption case against a Lt Colonel posted at the army headquarters here and two other army officers for alleged irregularities in transfers.

The name of a Brigadier posted in the personnel division has also cropped up in the CBI FIR. It is believed that an operation is underway and there may be some arrests.

The case has been registered against Lt Col Ranganathan Suvramani Moni, Personnel Division, Army Headquarter; an army officer, Purushottam, based in Hyderabad; Bengaluru-based army officer S Subhas, and alleged middleman Gaurav Kohli.

It is alleged Moni had entered into a criminal conspiracy with Kohli and Purshottam, an army officer posted in ESD, Kakinara, for influencing transfer of officers.

It is alleged that Purshottam contacted army officers who are either posted in different field formation or facing imminent transfers and desirous of getting transferred to their preferred location.

He used to contact Kohli, who has close acquaintance with officers in personnel division of army headquartes here. He used these contacts to pursue transfers of army officers in lieu of huge illegal gratification, the FIR alleged.

Purshottam allegedly requested Kohli topursue posting matter of one DSRK Reddy and Subhas in lieu of huge bribe, it claimed. Both wanted posting from Bengaluru to Secunderabad or Vizag.

Moni assured he would help in getting Subhas transferred through one of the senior officers in the army headuquarters against payment of illegal gratification, it alleged.

Subhas allegedly delivered Rs 5 lakh as bribe to Kohli through Hawala operators.

"...Kohli visited residence of...Moni and conducted a meeting with some senior officers at the army headquarter in Delhi. Information also reveal that...Moni is in contact with Brigadier SK Grover DDG (Personnel) of Army Headquarter for the transfer matter of Subhas," the CBI FIR alleged.

It is alleged that Rs 2 lakh was to be paid by Kohli to Moni for transfer of Subhas.

OneIndia News