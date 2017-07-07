CBI books Lalu, others in IRCTC irregularities case

The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a case against former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife, son and also the former managing director of the IRCTC. The case was registered after raids were conducted over alleged irregularities in the IRCTC when Lalu was the union railway minister.

Lalu had recently said that the charges against him were baseless. The RJD chief said the railway hotels at Ranchi and Puri were leased out for 15 years, and not sold out to the Kochars as they were the 'highest bidder'. But Lalu admitted that the land was later transferred to Lara Projects Private Limited, a company in which his wife and former Bihar CM Rabri Devi and their sons Tejashwi Prasad Yadavand Tej Pratap Yadav are the only shareholders. While Tejashwi is the deputy CM in the Nitish Kumar government, Tej Pratap is the health, environment and forest minister in the state.

He further said that all procedures regarding the tender and lease were followed by the IRCTC and neither Railway Ministry nor the railway minister had any role in the tendering process.

OneIndia News