CBI arrests officer at Chennai for demanding Rs 25,000 bribe

The officer was accused of demanding a bribe of Rs 25,000 while he was on duty at Hyderabad.

By:
The Central Bureau of Investigation arrested a Deputy Chief Labour Commissioner in Chennai over allegations of corruption. He was also discharging duty as deputy chief labour commissioner of Hyderabad.

Arrest
Representational Image

The officer was accused of demanding a bribe of Rs 25,000 while he was on duty at Hyderabad. The bribe was allegedly demanded to favour a cement factory at Tadipatri in Ananthapur where he had arranged to conduct the inspection of the said factory. Cases under IPC section 120-B and Sections 7, 12, 13(2), 13(1)(d) of Prevention of Corruption Act.

The arrested accused was produced before a CBI Court and was remanded to Judicial Custody.

OneIndia News

