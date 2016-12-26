CBI arrests officer at Chennai for demanding Rs 25,000 bribe

The Central Bureau of Investigation arrested a Deputy Chief Labour Commissioner in Chennai over allegations of corruption. He was also discharging duty as deputy chief labour commissioner of Hyderabad.

The officer was accused of demanding a bribe of Rs 25,000 while he was on duty at Hyderabad. The bribe was allegedly demanded to favour a cement factory at Tadipatri in Ananthapur where he had arranged to conduct the inspection of the said factory. Cases under IPC section 120-B and Sections 7, 12, 13(2), 13(1)(d) of Prevention of Corruption Act.

The arrested accused was produced before a CBI Court and was remanded to Judicial Custody.

OneIndia News