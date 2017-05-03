CBI arrests IT commissioner, five others: Rs 1.5 crore seized

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested six persons including the Mumbai Income Tax Commissioner, B B Rajendra on charges of corruption. During the raid and arrest conducted based on a tip-off, the CBI has seized nearly Rs 1.5 crore in cash.

The CBI had been tracking the six persons for nearly a month now. Information was received that that the six persons had shown undue favours to several persons. CBI officials said that the allegation was that these persons including the IT commissioner had shown favours in exchange for money to big corporate houses. Further investigations are on.

OneIndia News