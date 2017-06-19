CBI arrests Indian Army Colonel on graft charges

An Army Colonel was on Sunday arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation on graft charges. It is alleged that the Colonel had taken a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a Pune based company for the supply of a product which is sent to all field formations of the Indian Army.

The CBI also arrested three private persons as well in the case. The CBI registered a case against Colonel Shaibal Kumar of Planning and Engineering Branch of Eastern Command Kolkata and three other accused - Sharat Nath (managing director), Vijay Naidu (director) and Amit Roy (representative), all part of Xtech EquipmentsPvt Ltd.

CBI spokesperson R K Gaur said a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act and criminal conspiracy was filed against the accused.

"It was alleged that the colonel had demanded a bribe of Rs 1.80 lakh from the managing director of XtechEquipments in connection with the supply of power pack rock splitters, which are used by various field formations of the Army," said Gaur.

He also added that the colonel took Rs 50,000 in February 2017 and was caught accepting another Rs 50,000, the second installment of the bribe, from the company.

