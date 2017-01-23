CBI arrests 4 in Vijay Mallya's IDBI loan default case

New Delhi, Jan 23: The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested four Kingfisher officials in connection with the IDBI loan default case. The CBI also arrested four officials of the IDBI ban in connection with this case.

Earlier on Monday a 12-member team inspected documents at the offices of the UB Group. The CBI said that documents pertaining to the Rs 900 crore loan taken from the IDBI was under the scanner.

Agencies said that the loan granted by the IDBI bank had been under their scanner. The bank had given out a loan despite knowing that the Kingfisher Airlines was under loss. The CBI while examining the documents found that money had been coming into the company despite it stating it was making a loss.

OneIndia News