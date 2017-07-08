CBEC launches GST app to clear doubts

The Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) has launched a mobile app to clear doubts about the different rates of Goods and Services Tax (GST).

CBEC is engaged clearing doubts about the new tax regime GST which was launched amid much-fanfare by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the historic Central Hall, Parliament, on the intervening night of June 30-July 1.

'A simple app to search through the various goods and services and their respective GST Rates and details. Search the entire list or respective categories of taxes for Goods and Services,' says the introduction.

CBEC launches GST app

The new app was launched amid confusion about tax rates among traders and consumers alike. In fact, a survey by mobile news application 'Way2Online' found that people in Tamil Nadu have the lowest awareness level.

The survey of over 3.6 lakh people across the country found that two Telugu speaking states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have the highest awareness on the GST with over 64 per cent of the population knowing about it.

"Following an extensive research, the report concludes that less than half the population of India; 45 per cent to be precise, is aware of the new tax system. The remaining 55 per cent is unaware of what GST is," Way2Online said in a statement.

OneIndia News