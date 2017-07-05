Cauvery row: TN moves SC, says Karnataka has not fully complied order

Chennai, July 5: The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed Tamil Nadu to file a fresh plea alleging that Karnataka was not giving its due share of 22.5 TMC of Cauvery water.

Tamil Nadu sought permission from a bench presided over by Justice Dipak Misra to file an application.

The Tamil Nadu government has mentioned before the apex court that Karnataka is yet to give 5.966 TMC of water to it.

TN claimed that it suffered shortfall of 6 TMC feet out of 22.550 TMC feet ordered by the apex court in September 2016.

On March 21, the court directed the Karnataka Government to supply 2,000 cusecs of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu every day.

Earlier, on September 30, 2016, the Supreme Court rapped Karnataka for its repeated defiance in flouting its orders for releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu and said no one would know when the wrath of the law would fall on it.

On October 1, Karnataka had moved a review petition in the apex court against its three orders on on the issue and direction to the Centre to create the Cauvery Water Management Board.

In its review petition, Karnataka said grave miscarriage of justice had been caused to it following the three apex court orders of September 20, 27 and 30, by which it was directed to release water and the Centre was to constitute the Board by October 4.

PTI