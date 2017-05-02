Caught on camera: Mumbai cop tries to run over man

A constable attached to the Mumbai special branch was caught on camera trying to run over a man with his car. In a video said to have been recorded on April 21, Ramesh Awate, a Mumbai cop is seen trying to run over a man following an argument over money. The policeman is currently absconding.

#WATCH: Mumbai constable Ramesh Awate trying to run man over with his car after argument over money in Thane, Awate is on the run. (21/04) pic.twitter.com/Yoo6Q0UMfQ — ANI (@ANI_news) May 2, 2017

The incident is said to have taken place near a popular ice cream joint in Thane. The victim, 31-year-old Atul Pethe claimed that the constable visited his sister's store and started a fight. The duo allegedly argued over financial dealings. Pethe tried to record the fight when Awate allegedly got into his car and drove straight into the victim.

The video shows Pethe clinging to the car's bonnet and dragged for a distance. Onlookers saved the day when they charged at the car forcing the policeman to back off, reverse the vehicle and flee from the spot. Pethe claims that had it not been for the alert citizens, the cop would have crushed him into an oncoming truck.

In his complaint to the police, the victim claimed that the two were friends and Awate had borrowed Rs 3 lakh from his mother but refused to return the same. Each time the policeman was reminded of the loan, he would get agitated and start a fight. The complaint is said to have irked the police constable who finally attempted to run over his friend.

Days after a complaint was filed no arrests have been made in the case. The accused is a police constable who is currently on the run.

OneIndia News