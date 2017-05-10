Caught on camera: JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy slaps party worker

Former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy was caught on camera slapping a JD(S) party worker. Angered over being questioned by the worker, the state president of the JD(S) assaulted the worker leading to commotion during a meet in Mysuru on Wednesday.

With speculation rife that veteran Congress leader from Mysuru Vishwanath is all set to join the JD(S), a worker demanded that a ticket not be given to him. A booth level workers meeting was underway in Mysuru when the incident took place. A party worker and supporter of G T Devegowda demanded that the JD(S) ticket to contest the upcoming elections from the Hunsur constituency be given to Harish Gowda, G T Devegowda's son.

Supporters of G T Devegowda demanded that the ticket only be given to those who have worked for the party and not for those who have jumped parties. An angry Kumaraswamy slapped a supporter of G T Devegowda and commotion broke out. Supporters almost came to blows when the police and senior leaders intervened and stopped them.

"There was no commotion or clash. A group of workers tried to pressurise me to give tickets to G T Debegoeda's family members. another group wanted tickets for another party member. It is but natural. This only shows how much the JD(S) party's ticket is in demand. There is no split in the party," said Kumaraswamy speaking to reporters after the incident.

Even as slogans in favour of G T Devegowda and against Vishwanath were heard in the meet, Kumaraswamy denied the incident having any links with Vishwanath. Meanwhile, former Congress MP Vishwanath has held talks with Devegowda, Revanna and Kumaraswamy about his plans to quit the Congress and join the JD(S) ahead of the 2018 assembly polls.

