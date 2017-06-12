Caught on camera: Contract worker kicks, assaults Raichur corporation woman staffer

A woman government employee was kicked and assaulted by a contract worker in Raichur's Sindhanur city corporation. The act caught on CCTV camera shows Sharanappa assault Nasreen for allegedly turning up late for work.

Following a complaint by the woman, the contract worker who operated computers in the office has been dismissed and arrested by the local police.

The incident is said to have taken on Saturday when the corporation had a holiday. Minimal staff had been asked to be present to clear workload. Nasreen who is the SDA in the corporation was observing fast during Ramzan and is said to have turned up late to work. Sharanappa, who is a computer operated hired on a contract basis is seen questioning her. Within minutes he is seen kicking Nasreen.

The terrified woman leaves the office immediately but Sharanappa is captured on another camera following her and assaulting her a second time.

Despite the entire act being captured on camera, the civic body leaders claimed ignorance.

"He is actually a decent man. The woman had not told us about any such incident taking place. We have learnt of it only now. We have dismissed him. He was on contract and the woman was an SDA, a permanent employee. What he did is wrong. He is currently in police custody. The woman is not telling us anything. It was a second Saturday and was a holiday and hence most of us were not in the office," said Manjula Patil the President of the corporation.

Police claim that this was not the first time that Sharanappa had assaulted staff of the corporation. Said to be close to a few members of the corporation, he is accused of harassing many employees. He is currently in police custody after Nasreen registered a complaint against him.

