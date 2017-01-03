Caught on cam; Karnataka BJP MP assaults hospital staff

In a clear case of high handedness, BJP MP Ananthkumar Hegde assaulted hospital staff at Sirsi in Uttar Kannada. The incident took llace on Monday night and was caught on camera.

In the CCTV footage the MP is clearly seen assaulting the hospital staff..

It is said that he was upset because the staff was not taking proper care of his mother who is admitted there for prolonged illness.

No case has been registered as yet by the police who say that they are waiting for a complaint from the staff. However, the police can register a suo motu case based on the CCTV footage.

OneIndia News