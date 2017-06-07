Cattle sale ban: SC to hear plea on June 15 against new rule

The Supreme Court to hear on June 15 a plea filed by a Hyderabad-based organisation challenging Centre's notification banning sale of cattle for slaughter.

A vacation bench of Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice Deepak Gupta directed the listing of the matter on June 15 as counsel Sanobar Ali Qureshi, appearing for petitioner Mohammed Abdul Faheem Qureshi, on Wednesday mentioned the matter for an early hearing.

Challenging May 23 notification, counsel Qureshi told the bench that the official declaration was contrary to the provision of law that permitted the sale of animals for religious sacrifices.

No doubt the new notification has kicked up political storm in the country, even farmers were planning to approach the court against the rules.

The All India Kisan Sabha, the farmers' wing of the CPM, has decided to approach the Supreme Court against the new rules banning cattle sale for slaughter at animal markets.

Last month, Union Minister of Science and Technology, Earth Sciences, Environment Harsh Vardhan said that the ministry has notified the 'Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Regulation of Livestock Markets) Rules, 2017'. He said that this notification is to regulate the animal market and the sale of cattle thereby ensuring welfare of cattle dealt in market. Both seller and buyer have to ensure that the cattle has not been bought and sold in the market for slaughter purpose.

(With agency inputs)