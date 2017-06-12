Cattle sale ban: Meghalaya govt passes resolution against new rule

The Meghalaya Government on Monday passed a resolution opposing Centre's new rule restricting ban on cattle sale for slaughter.

Political parties from the state have put up a united opposition to the Centre's May 23 notification. Above all, two BJP leaders resigned in the wake of the introduction of the new rules. The North Garo Hills district BJP president Bachu Marak and West Garo Hills district president Bernard Mark resigned from the party. Bachu Marak said the new rule 'dishonors' his culture.

In fact, Meghalaya has ranked the top beef-consuming state in the country where 80.74 percent of the population eat beef, ahead of Lakshadweep and Nagaland, according to the latest National Sample Survey Office (NSSO).

The anger against the Centre's rules restricting the selling and buying of cattle was so much palpable within the BJP in Meghalaya that a leader of the saffron party reportedly had been planning to host a beef party to mark three years of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

Last week, Kerala legislative assembly had passed a resolution in a special session against the Centre's new rule.

OneIndia News