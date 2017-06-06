Cattle sale ban: Another Meghalaya BJP leader resigns

Another BJP leader from Meghalaya resigned on Monday on the issue of centre's new rule banning cattle trade for slaughter.

The North Garo Hills district BJP president Bachu Marak's resignation comes four days after West Garo Hills district president Bernard Mark resigned from the party.

"I cannot compromise on the sentiments of the Garos. As a Garo, it is my responsibility to protect the interest of my community. Beef-eating is part of our culture and tradition. Imposition of BJP's non-secular ideology on us is not acceptable," Bachu said after resigning from the party.

Last week, Bernard N Marak, former West Garo Hills district president, who resigned from BJP, had said that the saffron party would bring down prices of beef in Meghalaya if it comes to power after next year's assembly polls.

The anger against the Centre's rules restricting the selling and buying of cattle was so much palpable within the BJP in Meghalaya that a leader of the saffron party was reportedly planning to host a beef party to mark three years of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

In fact, Meghalaya was ranked the top beef-consuming state in the country where 80.74 per cent of the population eat beef, ahead of Lakshadweep and Nagaland, according to the latest National Sample Survey Office (NSSO).

